Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) Luxury surfaces and bathware solutions brand Asian Granito India turned profitable in the March quarter, posting a net profit of Rs 16.36 crore for the period on higher sales.

The Ahmedabad-based company had reported a loss of Rs 5.54 crore in the year-ago period.

Its net sales rose by 11.3 per cent to Rs 471.62 crore in the January-March quarter compared to Rs 423.63 crore in the year-ago period, Asian Granito said in a statement.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 20.24 crore for 2024-25 against a loss of Rs 20.15 crore for FY24. Consolidated net sales of the company increased by 1.8 per cent to Rs 1,558.52 crore in FY25 against Rs 1,530.59 crore in FY24.

“Despite the current volatility in the market and economy, the company has closed Q4 and FY25 on a good note, achieving better operational and financial performance,” Asian Granito Chairman and Managing Director Kamlesh Patel said.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to achieve total revenue of Rs 6,000 crore in the next 4-6 years,” Patel added.

The company said it raised Rs 28.18 crore from promoter group investors through the conversion of all outstanding warrants. Promoters' stake has increased to 33.52 per cent by March 2025 from 29.02 per cent in September 2024.

The company also formed two subsidiary companies - AGL Surfaces Trading in Dubai and PT AGL Surfcaes Indonesia during the last quarter to expand its global presence.

"Initiatives like the AGL demerger, focus on retail presence, showroom expansion, appointment of celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor as brand ambassadors demonstrate the company's strong commitment to growth,” Patel said.

