Aizawl, Apr 7 (PTI) A 40-year-old man from Assam allegedly killed his wife in a hut in Mizoram's Kolasib district, days after she reportedly fled with her lover, a police officer said here on Monday.

The accused is absconding and a manhunt is on.

The body of the 35-year-old woman, found with her throat slit, was sent to her ancestral village in Assam's Hailakandi district after a postmortem examination was conducted at Kolasib district hospital, the police officer said.

The matter came to light on April 5 when a man lodged a complaint with the police that a woman's body was lying inside a hut close to a paddy field owned by him. The area is near the Assam-Mizoram border.

Apparently, she was killed on the previous day.

During the initial investigation, the police found that the woman had gone to her ancestral village and allegedly fled with a man suspected to be her lover in late March.

Upon learning of this, her husband started searching for her. He found the woman somewhere and brought her to the hut where the murder took place, the officer said.

The suspect fled the scene after the crime and police are searching for the husband, he said.

