Jammu, Mar 24 (PTI) Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were conducted at a cost of Rs 155 crore, the Union Territory government informed the House on Monday.

More than 1,25,000 (1.25 lakh) employees of different levels were required for smooth conduct of the elections, it added.

Also Read | Sent Money to Wrong UPI ID? Here's How You Can Complaint on npci.org.in and Recover It.

"In the recently-conducted assembly elections, an amount of Rs 155 crore has been incurred. The matter for release of funds to clear the liabilities is under active consideration of the government," said Javaid Ahmad Dar, who holds the election department portfolio, in response to a cut motion raised by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Mir Muhammad Fayaz.

Introduced by Dar, the assembly passed grants of more than Rs 9,953.08 crore for seven key departments, including agriculture, horticulture, and election.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission vs 8th Pay Commission: What is the salary difference under 7th and 8th CPC?.

Replying to another cut motion from Sheikh Khursheed, the minister said the election department and the police authorities hired vehicles for the elections.

"The matter of clearing pending liabilities of transport and other contractors is under active consideration of the government," he added.

On more than 1.25 lakh employees being required for the elections, Dar said, "To meet this huge requirement, teachers cannot be exempted from election-related duties."

Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir -- the first since the abrogation of Article 370 -- were held in three phases from September 18 to October 1. The results were declared on October 8.

The ruling National Conference won 42 seats in the 90-member House, followed by the BJP with 29, Congress six, PDP three.

The People's Conference, CPI(M), and AAP won a seat each while Independent candidates claimed seven.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)