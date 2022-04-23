Baripada (Odisha), Apr 23 (PTI) Mayurbhanj district collector Vineet Bhardwaj on Saturday came under attack as a group of agitators, annoyed over non-fulfilment of demand for a panchayat building, pelted his car with stones, a police officer said.

The rear windscreen of the car was damaged in the attack at Bada Nuagaon village of Kuliana block but Bhardwaj or his driver did not suffer any injury, the officer said.

Bhardwaj was on his way to Baripada from Jashipur.

District superintendent of police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said he had rushed to the spot with a team, on getting information about the agitation, and subsequently brought the situation under control.

No arrest has been made in the case, the SP added.

Locals had long been demanding that a panchayat office be built at Bada Nuagaon village as that could expedite rural development work.

