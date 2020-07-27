Hyderabad, Jul 27 (PTI): Avra Laboratories Pvt Ltd,a city based pharma company, has been granted regulatory approval by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to manufacture and marketFavipiravir API, which will help patients suffering from COVID-19.

The company, in a press release, said it has developed an alternative low cost and highly efficient manufacturing process and is now supplying commercial quantities to drug maker Cipla for the launch of Ciplenza, the generic version of Favipiravir.

A V Rama Rao, Chairman, Avra Laboratoriessaid, "I am very pleased to be working with Cipla and Dr Yusuf Hamied again, with whom I share a five-decade long association and friendship, during which time we collaborated on several projects to produce lifesaving drugs, including anti-cancer, anti-HIV/AIDS and several other generic products.

The current pandemic has brought us together to work tirelessly for the speedy launch of Favipiravir", Rama Rao, a former director of CSIR-IICT foundedAvra Laboratories, said.

