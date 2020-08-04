New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Axis Bank on Tuesday said it has set a floor price of Rs 442.19 per equity share for its proposed Rs 15,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The board of the bank had last month approved the Rs 15,000 crore fund raise plan. The QIP was okayed by shareholders at the annual general meeting held on July 31, 2020, the bank said.

Also Read | Oppo K7 5G Smartphone With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

"The committee of whole-time directors of the bank at its meeting held today i.e. 4th August 2020, has decided to open the issue for receiving bids. The committee also approved and adopted the preliminary placement document in connection with the issue," Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The committee also approved the floor price of Rs 442.19 per equity share of the bank, based on the pricing formula as per prescribed regulations, it added.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Live Streaming: Watch Deepotsav in Ayodhya on DD National And DD News Ahead of August 5 Foundation-Laying Ceremony.

Further, it said the committee may, at its absolute discretion, offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent of the said floor price.

Axis Bank said a meeting of the committee is scheduled to be held on August 10, 2020 to consider and approve, among other things, the issue price for the equity shares proposed to be issued.

Stock of Axis Bank closed at Rs 428.90 apiece on BSE, up 2.77 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)