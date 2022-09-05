Latur, Sep 5 (PTI) The 53 Maharashtra Battalion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) honoured the kin of martyred soldiers at a function in Latur in Maharashtra on Monday.

Fourteen of these martyred soldiers hailed from Osmanabad and 10 from Latur, an official said.

Their kin were presented with a plaque signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event held to commemorate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

It is the duty of every Indian to respect martyred soldiers and their kin, Lieutenant Colonel Satosh Kumar, Commanding Officers of the 53 Maharashtra Battalion of the NCC said.

