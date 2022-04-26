New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Azure Power Global on Tuesday announced that its board has accepted resignations of its chief executive officer Ranjit Gupta and chief operating officer Murali Subramanian.

"Azure Power Global Ltd, a leading independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India, today announced that its board of directors have accepted the resignations of Ranjit Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Murali Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer (COO)," the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, both will relinquish their roles with the company and its subsidiaries, and Mr Gupta will resign from the board of directors with immediate effect in order to pursue other opportunities.

Alan Rosling, chairman of the board of Azure, will oversee the company in the interim, it informed.

The board has already embarked on a search process to select a new CEO who will lead the company into its next phase of growth and the announcement of the appointment will be made as early as possible, it stated.

Rosling said, "I would like to thank both Ranjit and Murali for their service and their efforts to navigate a challenging market environment. We wish them well for the next stage in their careers. As we look ahead, with 4.5 GW of pipeline, we have tremendous runway for growth in the next three to four years. I look forward to working with the executive leadership team, our employees and the other members of the board in strengthening Azure's position as a leader in the renewable energy space."

Gupta said, "Murali and I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to steer this great company at a challenging time and lay the path forward. We leave the company with a great team and are confident in its future."

Azure builds and operates some of the largest grid-scale renewable power projects in the country, supplying renewable power to government utilities as well as independent industrial and commercial customers.

The company has a pan-India portfolio of over 7.4 GWs, with over 2.9 GWs of operational capacity and 4.5 GWs of pipeline.

