Ghazipur (UP), Mar 24 (PTI) The president of Bahadurganj Nagar Panchayat and his wife, alleged to be aides of jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, were arrested on Sunday over allegations of cheating and looting, officials said.

Active members of Mukhtar Ansari's gang, Bahadurganj Nagar Panchayat president Riyaz Ansari, his wife Nikhat Parveen Ansari, Kamal Ahmed and Ehtesham were arrested by Kasimabad Police, Ghazipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Omveer Singh told reporters.

Also Read | Shaheed Diwas 2024 Date in India: Know History and Significance of the Day That Commemorates Death Anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

Nikhat Parveen Ansari is also a former president of the Bahadurganj Nagar Panchayat.

Separate cases have been registered against them for crimes, including obtaining government appointments by cheating, taking over immovable property of people by intimidation, looting goods etc, the SP said.

Also Read | Bihar Diwas: From Maithili to Angika, 5 Different Languages Commonly Spoken in Bihar State.

All four were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)