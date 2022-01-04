New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Bandhan Bank on Tuesday said its loans and advances grew 11 per cent to about Rs 89,213 crore as of December 31, 2021.

The loans and advances stood at Rs 80,255 crore in the year-ago period.

Its loans and advances by the end of December 2021 were before considering write-offs, if any, it said.

The bank added that the figure will be updated post-write-offs along with Q3FY22 financial results.

Total deposits were up by 19 per cent to Rs 84,500 crore by the end of the third quarter of 2021-22, the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing.

CASA (current account savings account) deposits jumped 26 per cent to Rs 38,528 crore as against Rs 30,520 crore.

While, retail deposits (including CASA) rose 24 per cent to Rs 71,440 crore, from Rs 57,668 crore. However, bulk deposits fell three per cent to Rs 13,060 crore as of December 31, 2021, from Rs 13,520 crore by the year-ago period.

The lender said collection efficiency has improved and stood at 93 per cent in the third quarter of 2021-22, up from 90 per cent in Q2FY22.

Among others, the bank's CASA ratio was strong at 45.6 per cent, up from 42.9 per cent in the year-ago period. The retail-to-total deposits ratio stands at 84 per cent, Bandhan Bank said.

Shares of Bandhan Bank on Tuesday closed at Rs 254.25 apiece on the BSE, up by 0.61 per cent. HRS hrs

