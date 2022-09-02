New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Bank of Baroda has raised Rs 2,474 crore by issuing bonds at the rate of 7.88 per cent through stock exchanges.

The bank allotted a total of 2,474 unsecured Basel III additional tier I perpetual non-convertible bonds, valuing Rs 1 crore each on Friday.

Perpetual bonds carry no maturity date and they can be treated as equity rather than debt. Even as such bonds are not redeemable, they pay a steady flow of interest forever.

The bonds are rated AAA with stable outlook by Icra and India Ratings, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

