Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) With alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, a bank union has written to Bank of Maharashtra, the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) convenor of the state, requesting a special vaccination drive for all bank employees.

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported the highest single-day rise of 57,074 coronavirus positive cases, while 222 patients succumbed to the infection, according to the state health department.

"We request you to make special arrangements for vaccination of all bank employees who are frontline warriors in fighting Covid," Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation General Secretary Devidas Tuljapurkar wrote in the letter addressed to the general manager (SLBC), Bank of Maharashtra.

The union has requested to revisit the current situation and issue guidelines related to customers entry into bank branches through deployment of security guards, frequent sanitisation of branches, alternate day working and work from home for female bank employees and employees above 55 years.

The state government has announced a partial lockdown starting 8 pm today till April 30 and a complete shutdowns on weekends to curb the rapid spread of Covid-19.

