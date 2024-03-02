Chandigarh, Mar 2 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday exhorted the state's youth to use new ideas and innovations to become active partners in the socioeconomic development of the state.

Addressing a gathering at 'TiECON', a business and entrepreneurship conclave, Mann said new ideas and innovations are the need of the hour to empower the common man.

A 'business blaster' scheme has been introduced in government schools to boost entrepreneurial skills amongst students, he said.

It is the need of hour to ensure career guidance to the youth thereby empowering them in a big way, the chief minister said.

The state government is making concerted efforts for the welfare of the youth of the state, he said, adding that the focus of his government is to ensure that youth become "job givers" instead of "job seekers".

Mann said his government is committed to provide impetus to the development of the state and prosperity of its people.

