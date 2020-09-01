Bengaluru, Sep 1 (PTI) BEML Ltd said on Tuesday it has received an order from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for supply of 330 high mobility vehicles, for 'Pinaka Project' at an approximate cost of Rs 842 crore.

Pinaka is a multi-barrel rocket launcher developed indigenously for the Indian Army and produced in the country by involving public sector and private sector defence industries, said the defence equipment manufacturer and a Schedule A company under the MoD.

The multi-barrel launcher system is mounted on 'highly rugged' BEML truck, known for its off-road mobility, and would provide the Indian Army with 'vital manoeuvrability' on the battlefield, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

The vehicles will be manufactured at BEMLs Palakkad plant in Kerala and delivered to MoD in a span of three years.

"We are proud to support MoD under the Make in India project for supply of 330 BEML Heavy Duty Trucks for the Pinaka regiments that will further enhance the combat capabilities of the Indian Army, said BEML Chairman and Managing Director Deepak Kumar Hota.

