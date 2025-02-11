New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) BEML on Tuesday said it has signed a pact with Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) to collaborate on maritime projects and composites.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will focus on the manufacturing of glass fibre-reinforced polymer (GFRP) composite parts and assemblies for defence and commercial applications and other specialised marine equipment, the state-owned company said in a statement.

Additionally, BEML will utilise GSL's ship lift facility and dry dock for the repair and overhaul of yard crafts, tugs, and vessels of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and merchant shipping fleets.

The MoU was exchanged between BEML Chairman and Managing Director Shantanu Roy and GSL CMD Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay on the sidelines of the ongoing Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru.

On the partnership, Roy said, "By combining our strengths, we are poised to deliver innovative and high-quality solutions. This collaboration underscores our commitment to reducing dependency on imports while strengthening our manufacturing capabilities to support India's self-reliance in the defence and maritime domains."

BEML, under the Ministry of Defence, operates in three verticals - construction and mining, rail and metro and defence and aerospace.

At Aero India 2025, BEML is showcasing its latest advancements in aerospace, defence, and strategic engineering.

