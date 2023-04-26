Kolkata, Apr 26 (PTI) West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday gave consent to extend the term of office of state Lokayukta, Justice (Retired) Ashim Kumar Roy, for a period of over two years, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

Justice (Retired) Roy will continue to be Bengal Lokayukta till August 29, 2025, it added.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Full List of Janata Dal (Secular) Candidates and Their Constituencies.

He was appointed the Lokayukta of the state in November 2018.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)