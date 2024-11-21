New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two cyber fraudsters who cheated a man of around Rs 12 lakh through phishing, an official said on Thursday.

On October 24, the complainant, a resident of Vasant Enclave, received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself as a "treasury officer" from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live, Dear Dancer Thursday Lottery Sambad Result of 21.11.2024, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

The complainant's pension disbursing agency is located at Gwalior, he added.

The alleged caller asked the man to complete his documentation pertaining to his pension account and sent him a link for the submission. On submission of the online form, Rs 11.70 lakh were debited from bank account, the official said.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: National Institute of Ayurveda Invites Applications for 31 Vaidya, Pharmacists and Other Posts, Apply Online at nia.nic.in.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and an investigation was taken up.

On checking the money trail, it was revealed that Rs 5 lakh had been transferred to a bank account of one Lochan Prasad based in Asansol in West Bengal, the police officer said.

The accused, who kept changing locations, was nabbed from Chattisgarh on November 9. His associate Vikas Kumar was also apprehended from his native village in Chattisgarh, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)