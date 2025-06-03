Jaipur, Jun 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday stressed on the importance of phased and time-bound implementation of budget announcements, calling for close coordination among government departments to deliver welfare and development outcomes effectively.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on the rollout of the state's 2025-26 budget provisions, Sharma said, "The 2025-26 Budget includes all essential measures to fast-track our vision of a Developed Rajasthan. The welfare of our 80 million citizens and the holistic development of all 200 assembly constituencies is embedded in this budget."

"Our goal is to transform Rajasthan into a USD 350 billion economy by 2030," he said.

According to an official statement, Sharma directed officials to ensure that all departments work in synergy to meet the deadlines set for each budgetary provision.

"Any project whose foundation is laid during this government's term must also be inaugurated within the same tenure. Timely completion is critical," he added.

The Chief Minister urged departments to prepare clear implementation roadmaps with stage-wise timelines and to ensure that each milestone is strictly adhered to.

"Strict action will be taken against any staff showing negligence at any stage," he warned.

Sharma highlighted that the government is closely monitoring the progress of its budget promises to ensure that welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries at the grassroots.

He also called for greater transparency and accountability in construction and infrastructure projects, emphasising that robust infrastructure is key to driving the state's economy.

"There must be no compromise on quality at any level," he asserted.

Underscoring his government's focus on inclusive development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM said, "We are committed to empowering the poor, youth, farmers, and women. To realise the vision of a poverty-free Rajasthan, we have launched the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Garibi Mukt Gram Yojana, which in its first phase aims to uplift BPL families in 5,000 villages above the poverty line."

