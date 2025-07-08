New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Coal India arm Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) on Tuesday announced the revival of its long-discontinued mining project, PB Project, to boost local output of coking coal, primarily used in steel making.

The PB Project will contribute 52 million tonnes of coal, mainly coking coal, over its lifecycle, a crucial input for India's steel and infrastructure sectors.

"Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) has successfully restarted coal production from its long-discontinued PB Project under the Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) model… becoming the first operational MDO mine within the CIL group," the coal ministry said in a statement.

BCCL has awarded the contract to develop and operate the mine to Eagle Infra India Ltd for 25 years on a revenue-sharing model.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) Chairman P M Prasad stated that revival of PB Project is more than just restarting a mine and is about transforming legacy challenges into national opportunities, empowering communities, and advancing toward a truly self-reliant India.

BCCL Chairman and Managing Director Samiran Dutta expressed deep appreciation and gratitude to the coal ministry and all stakeholders for their consistent support, reaffirming the company's dedication to national goals, including Mission Coking Coal, import reduction, and sustainable mining.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production.

