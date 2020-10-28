New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Shares of Bharti Airtel closed with over 4 per cent gain on Wednesday after the company reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated revenue on the back of a rise in data usage and higher realisations.

The stock, which gained 12.65 per cent to Rs 487.80 during the day on the BSE, later closed at Rs 451.45, up 4.26 per cent.

On the NSE, it jumped 3.38 per cent to close at Rs 448. During the day, it zoomed 12.61 per cent to Rs 488.

The company's market valuation rose by Rs 10,066.14 crore to Rs 2,46,291.14 crore on the BSE.

In traded volume terms, 39.07 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and 12.35 crore units on the NSE during the day.

The country's second largest telecom operator, on Tuesday reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated revenue on the back of a rise in data usage and higher realisations, helping it narrow losses in the July-September period.

Consolidated revenue rose 22 per cent to Rs 25,785 crore in the September quarter while net loss narrowed to Rs 763 crore.

The quarterly showing was bolstered by an all-round growth across the portfolio -- geographies and segments, and rise in average revenue per user (ARPU) as well as strong 4G additions.

The net loss (before exceptional items) for the second quarter financial year 2021 was at Rs 744 crore while loss after exceptional items stood at Rs 763 crore.

Airtel's revenue at Rs 25,785 crore in the just-concluded quarter marked the "highest ever consolidated quarterly revenues".

In the September quarter, India revenue rose 22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 18,747 crore led by strong 4G customer momentum.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)