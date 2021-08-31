New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 10,800 crore from NPCIL.

''BHEL secures largest ever order worth Rs 10,800 Crores from NPCIL for EPC of Turbine Island for 6 units of 700 MWe," it said in a BSE filing.

The six orders, received on August 30, 2021, envisage setting up of four units of 700 MWe at Gorakhpur, Haryana, and two units of 700 MWe at Kaiga, Karnataka.

