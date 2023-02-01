Mangaluru, Feb 1 (PTI) Forest Department officials in Udupi district on Wednesday said they have seized 43 kg of sandalwood and taken one person into custody for trying to smuggle it.

Also Read | Fizzy Drinks, Processed Foods, Breakfast Cereals May Be Linked to Increased Risk of Fatal Cancer: Study.

The accused was Ashok of Moodubelle in Udupi taluk, said the officials.

Also Read | Adani Enterprises Share Prices Nosedive 27% To Close at Rs 2,179.75.

On getting information that the sandalwood was being cut from a tree for the purpose of smuggling, three forest conservators and an official, on night patrol, raided the location in Moodanidambooru village, they said.

Ashok was arrested, produced before court and remanded in judicial custody, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)