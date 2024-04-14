Bilaspur/ Shimla (HP), Apr 14 (PTI) Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal on Sunday alleged that the Congress ignored the teachings of Dr BR Ambedkar, one of the main architects of the Indian Constitution, and took credit for the work done by him for the oppressed.

Paying tributes to him on his birth anniversary, Dhumal said Ambedkar would be remembered for the role he played for the weaker sections of society, especially the Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

Also Read | Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Ten Fascinating and Lesser-Known Facts About Babasaheb Ambedkar, the Father of the Indian Constitution, on His 133rd Birth Anniversary.

Addressing a party 'sammelan' of the scheduled castes in Bilaspur district's Delag, he said Congress party always ignored Dr Ambedkar and took all credit of his contribution to the welfare of the poor and the weak.

He urged the public to believe in the policies and programmes of the BJP which, he said, has followed the footsteps of Ambedkar in reality.

Also Read | Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Marks the 134th Birth Anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.

It was the BJP that launched schemes and programmes for the poor and weaker sections of society in the name of Dr Ambedkar and created many libraries and bhavans in all parts of India in general and HP in particular, he claimed.

BJP state president Dr Rajiv Bindalat a programme in Nahan said that the way Ambedkar laid the foundation of a new India, similarly today, PM Modi is taking forward the resolution of a developed India, according to a party statement.

Bindal claimed that about 58 per cent of students receiving scholarships are from SC, ST and OBC categories and about 71 per cent of farmers from the same sections of society have received benefits under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

Out of 40 crore beneficiaries under Mudra Yojana, 51 per cent belong to SC, ST, and OBC categories, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)