New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Biotechnology firm Biocon Ltd on Monday said it has set the floor price of Rs 340.2 per equity share for its qualified institutions placement to raise Rs 4,500 crore.

The Fund Raising Committee of the company at its meeting held on June 16, 2025 authorised the opening of the issue (qualified institutions placement) and approved the floor price for the issue at Rs 340.2 per equity share, Biocon Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

On April 23, 2025 the company's board had approved raising the amount through issue of securities.

The company's board approved to raise the capital by way of issuance of any instrument or security, including shares, non-convertible debt instruments along with warrants or any other convertible securities by way of qualified institutions placement or rights issue etc.

