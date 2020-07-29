New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday introduced new affordable finance schemes for its customers for all its vehicles, which includes EMI starting as low as Rs 899 per lakh for personal utility vehicles (UVs).

The company said it has included up to 10 per cent of ex-showroom price funding options for accessories for personal UVs and first nine months EMI will be 50 per cent lower than regular EMIs for personal UVs.

The scheme also includes an option for first six months EMI to be lower by 76 per cent from regular EMIs for personal UVs, and up to seven years funding for Bolero Pickup and Bolero Maxi Truck, M&M said in a statement.

"Along with finance option for accessories, the company has also focused on all customer profiles including salaried and self-employed individuals, agriculturist and commercial vehicle owners to offer innovative and exciting schemes for its entire range of vehicles," it said.

The finance schemes offered during the last couple of months continue to be amongst the offers available for the customers to choose from.

These include schemes such as 'Own now and pay in 2021,' 'Upto 8 years funding', '100 per cent on-road funding' and 'Own BSVI Pickup at BSIV EMI', the company added.

