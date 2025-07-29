New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday reported a 29.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,617.19 crore for the June quarter on the back of higher revenue from operations.

The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 2,785.72 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to the BSE.

Also Read | New UPI Rules 2025: NPCI Issues Fresh Guidelines to Limit Balance Checks, Auto-Pay Timings and More From August 1.

The consolidated revenue from operations in the April-June period increased to Rs 63,678.92 crore over Rs 55,119.82 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The company achieved "consolidated revenues of Rs 63,679 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, registering a Y-o-Y (year-on-year) growth of 16 per cent with healthy execution witnessed in its key projects and manufacturing portfolio".

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 29, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"This quarter we have performed well across all financial parameters. At a group level, we registered once again, the highest order inflow for Q1 ever," the company's Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.

The consolidated order book of the group as on June 30 was at Rs 612,761 crore.

"This being a terminal year of our Lakshya'26 five-year plan, I am pleased to say that so far, our journey in the last four years has been good and we are on track to achieve/surpass the specified targets across all financial parameters," he explained.

Further, the company's new-age businesses like semiconductor, data centres, green energy and digital platforms have been successfully incubated in the current strategic plan and L&T expects these businesses to contribute meaningfully over the next five years.

"Besides enabling portfolio-level diversification, these businesses reinforce our presence in technology driven sectors and to stay future ready."

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 30-billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating across multiple geographies.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)