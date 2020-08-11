New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Shares of ICICI Bank on Tuesday closed 1 per cent higher after the company set a floor price of Rs 351.36 per share for its proposed share sale to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore.

The stock, which rose by 2.90 per cent to Rs 374.15 during the day on the BSE, later closed at Rs 367.40, a gain of 1.05 per cent.

Also Read | Google 'People Cards' Launched in India Allowing Users to Create Their Public Profile on Search Engine; How to Create Your Own People Card.

It closed 0.79 per cent higher at Rs 366.45 on the NSE.

On traded volume terms, 26.85 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and 4.5 crore units on the NSE during the day.

Also Read | Realme C15 & Realme C12 Mobile Phones to Be Launched in India Soon.

The floor price for the qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares is at a discount of over 3 per cent to Monday's close of Rs 363.60 on the BSE.

The bank's issuance committee, which met on Monday evening, decided to open the issue immediately and set the floor price of Rs 351.36 per share, according to a regulatory filing by the lender.

The committee will meet again this Friday to determine the issue price for the equity shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to the issue.

The bank will be joining a slew of lenders, including largest pure-play mortgage lender HDFC which raised Rs 14,000 crore last week, and also others like Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, who have raised capital as the system braces for a loan impairment impact. PTI SUM SHW SHW 08111914 NNNNt could undermine the testing program.

“Any advanced notice of testing, in the form of a phone call or otherwise, provides an opportunity for athletes to engage in tampering or evasion or other improper conduct which can limit the efficacy of testing,” the AIU said in an e-mailed statement.

The AIU added that under World Anti-Doping Agency rules “proof that a telephone call was made is not a requisite element of a missed test and the lack of any telephone call does not give the athlete a defense to the assertion of a missed test.”

Some of Coleman's earlier missed tests were not with the AIU but with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, whose own handbook for athletes says phone calls are usually reserved only for the last five minutes of a time slot and “to confirm the unavailability of the athlete, not to locate an athlete for testing.”

Athletes are required to list their whereabouts for an hour each day when they must be available to be tested. A violation means an athlete either did not fill out forms telling authorities where they could be found, or that they weren't where they said they would be when testers arrived.

Coleman said in his post he has been appealing the latest missed test for six months with the AIU, which runs the anti-doping program for World Athletics. He explained there was no record of anyone coming to his home and that if he had been called he was only five minutes away.

It's the second time Coleman has faced a potential ban for a whereabouts violation. Coleman won the 100 meters at the world championships in Doha, Qatar, last September after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency dropped his case for missed tests because of a technicality.

“I have never and will never use performance enhancing supplements or drugs,” Coleman wrote Tuesday. “I am willing to take a drug test EVERY single day for the rest of my career for all I care to prove my innocence.” Coleman is the latest in a string of big-name athletes hit with whereabouts charges in 2020.

The AIU filed a similar charge this month against women's 400-meter world champion Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain. She was already under investigation when she won gold in Doha last year in the fastest time since 1985.

Former U.S. national 200 champion Deajah Stevens was suspended in May. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)