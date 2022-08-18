Mangaluru, Aug 18 (PTI) BJP leader Yashpal Suvarna has urged the Udupi city municipal council to give permission to install a statue of V D Savarkar at Brahmagiri Circle in the city.

A portrait of Savarkar put up by Hindu activists at the circle has stirred a controversy with SDPI and Congress raising objections. SDPI has warned of continued protests if the portrait is not removed immediately.

Suvarna, national general secretary of BJP's OBC Morcha, said in his letter that they have decided to install the statue in the city “on behalf of all patriots in the country.”

As the nation celebrates 75th year of independence, this is the right time to honour Savarkar, who defied the British rule through a revolutionary struggle, the letter said and requested the council for permission to install the statue.

