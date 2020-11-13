Salakati(Assam), Nov 13 (PTI) Assam Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday exuded confidence that the BJP would form the Bodo Territorial Council after winning the upcoming election in Bodo Territorial Region in lower Assam.

Addressing an election rally at Salakati in Kokrajhar district, Sarma said: "this time there will be a BJP government at Kokrajhar because the people of this region has decided for speedy development of this region with good governance."

Sarma slammed the Hagrama Mohilary-led BPF party that was part of the BJP-led alliance here, for allegedly not being able to solve the issues related to the people of this region despite having been in power for the past 15 years.

"If people vote for the BJP to form the next government then the BJP will fulfil the burning problems of the people of this region like job card, land issues, etc," Sarma said.

Elections to the Bodo Territorial Council would be held by December 15.

He further said that the BJP is clear on its stand on zero tolerance to corruption at all levels of governance and hence, every allegation and charge of corruption will be strictly and strongly investigated by the authority concerned.

"There have been allegations of large-scale misappropriation of funds during the rule of BPF under Hagrama Mohilary. The council need to change to end favouritism, ensure safety and security of the people and all-round development," Sarma said.

The minister alleged "Mohilary and other BPF leaders looted crores of rupees from central fund meant for development of the region in the last 15 years. Within a short period we are going to disclose how much funds we have provided to the Council in the last several years."

"We have a BJP led government in Delhi and in Dispur. What BTR needs is a BJP led council for growth," said BJP State president Ranjit Dass while addressing the poll rally.

The BJP for the first time is contesting 26 seats and supporting an independent candidate from Srirampur constituency in the BTR polls, he said.

BTC has 46 seats with 30 reserved for Scheduled Tribes, 5 for non-tribal communities, 5 open for all communities and 6 nominated by Governor of Assam from the unrepresented communities of the region.

Dass also said that the BJP was committed to ensure equal rights for all communities living in the region.

The rally was organised by BJP for Kabita Basumatary , the party candidate from Salakati constituency.

