Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday said the BJP's double-engine government is committed to ensuring dignified housing for every needy person.

Interacting with reporters after inspecting four night shelters here, he said houses have been given to people under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, while free night shelters have been arranged for the economically weaker people coming to the city for some work.

He also inaugurated the newly built night shelter and distributed blankets and food to the needy.

The chief minister directed the administration to ensure that all night shelters are adequately equipped with beds, blankets, and food and are properly cleaned.

"The double-engine government is committed to ensuring dignified housing for every needy person," he said.

To protect the general public from severe cold, the state government has released sufficient funds to every district to distribute blankets to 4 lakh people in the first phase, Adityanath said.

He said the administration has also been directed to prepare a list of needy people and ensure that they get blankets.

