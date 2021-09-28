Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) Off-highway tyre maker Balkrishna Industries (BKT) on Tuesday announced the inauguration of its new manufacturing facility at Waluj in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra with the commencement of trial production, the company said on Tuesday.

Built at an investment of USD 56-million, with an annual production capacity of around 30,000 MT of off-highway tyres, the state-of-the-art facility will produce medium and small-diameter tyres, designed for machinery in the agricultural and industrial industries, BKT said.

The foundation stone for the plant's construction was laid in 2019.

Spread over 22 acres, the new greenfield plant is located at just a 5-km distance from the BKT's existing and first-ever production facility in Waluj. Around 500 people will be working at the facility when it's at full capacity, it said.

For BKT, this new plant is a strategic choice which not only increases its production but also makes it more efficient. The company, with the new plant, aims high and intends to expand its share of the off-highway market, BKT said in the release.

"Growth is our commitment. Looking ahead is our constant goal,” the release quoted Arvind Poddar, Chairman, BKT, as saying.

The BKT group offers a large range of off-Highway tyres specially designed for segments such as agricultural, construction, and industrial as well as industrial, earthmoving, ports and mining, ATV, and gardening sector.

