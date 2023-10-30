Sonipat, October 30: Panic gripped locals in Shanti Vihar area of Sonipat in Haryana after explosive material at a house in the locality caught fire allegedly due to a short circuit, triggering an explosion on Monday. The owner of the house has been arrested, police said. According to Civil Line Police Station Incharge Ravindra Kumar, "The blast took place at the house of a man identified as Irfan in the Shanti Vihar area of Sonipat district. Explosive material, sulphur mixed with potash, was kept at the house due to which the explosion took place. A part of his room in the house was blown away, and some plastic furniture was burnt." Kerala Convention Centre Blast: Death Toll Rises to Three as 12-Year-Old Girl Succumbs to Injuries in Kalamassery Hospital

The official further said that as soon as the blast took place, panic gripped residents in the area, after which the information was given to Sonipat Police. Shortly after receiving the information, police and a bomb disposal squad reached the spot for investigation.

Haryana Police On Blast

#WATCH | Haryana: On blast in a house in the Shanti Vihar area of Sonipat, Civil Line Police Station Incharge Ravindra Kumar says, "Explosive material was kept at the house of a man named Irfan. A part of one room of his house was blown away and some plastic furniture was…

The official said that there were no injuries or casualties in the blast incident. "We have arrested Irfan and registered a case against him under sections of Indian Penal Code 285 and the Indian Explosives Act," said Kumar. Further details into the matter are awaited.

