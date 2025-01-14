Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Express services operator Blue Dart on Tuesday said it has launched an integrated logistics hub in Bijwasan in the national capital to enhance air and ground connectivity across the northern region.

Strategically situated along the Dwarka Expressway and just 20 minutes away from the Indira Gandhi International Airport and with direct access to the IGI Airport, Indian Railways, metro corridors, and key national highways, the Bijwasan facility seamlessly integrates with the upcoming Gati Shakti Logistics Corridor, the company said.

By fortifying freight movement and providing robust multimodal connectivity, the 2.5 lakh sq ft facility also aligns with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, it added.

"Sustainability is an increasingly vital differentiator in our industry. Supporting our customers' decarbonisation journey remains crucial as we continue to lead in low-carbon logistics solutions. This facility underscores our global commitment to efficient, more sustainable logistics and reinforces our investment in India's economic potential," said DHL Group CEO Tobias Meyer.

Solar power installations with a 600-kW capacity are pivotal in minimising carbon emissions and supporting more sustainable energy practices, it added.

Fully equipped for palletised cargo handling with the capacity to handle over 5.5 lakh shipments per day (inbound and outbound), optimising cargo throughput for high-volume shipments, the facility also has an automated system that ensures precise and rapid sorting, reducing manual handling and improving resource utilisation to meet evolving business demands, Blue Dart said.

"The Bijwasan facility is more than an infrastructure investment. It reflects Blue Dart's commitment to sustainability, and scalability," Blue Dart Managing Director Balfour Manuel said, adding that "as India's largest low-emission integrated logistics hub, it enhances our distribution capabilities, reinforcing our promise of efficient, more sustainable cargo movement".

