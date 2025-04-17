New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) BluPine Energy on Thursday said the company has signed a power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for a 150 MW solar project.

The agreement with SECI has been signed through its special purpose vehicle (SPV) Solarcraft Power India 17 Private Ltd, the company said in a statement.

The company did not share any financial details.

The SPV has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with SECI for a 150 MW solar project integrated with an Energy Storage System (ESS) in Rajasthan.

"Our 150 MW solar project with integrated energy storage in Rajasthan is designed to deliver firm and dispatchable clean power, addressing intermittency and enhancing grid stability," BluPine Energy CEO Neerav Nanavaty said.

BluPine Energy is a leading renewable energy platform established in India by Actis, a global investor and leader in sustainable infrastructure.

