Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 11 (PTI) The bodies of a man and his niece killed in Pakistani shelling in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir were brought to their native village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district and buried in the presence of a large number of people on Sunday.

Family sources said that Mohammad Sahib (35) and his two-year-old niece, Ayesha, were killed in Pakistani shelling on Saturday.

Also Read | Will Banks Remain Closed on May 12? Know if Buddha Purnima Is a Bank Holiday and Check This Week's Full Holiday List.

They were brought to their native Khai Khedi village and buried in the presence of villagers and relatives, the sources said.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Devwrat Bajpai told PTI that as per the information received from the local people, the bodies of two people killed in Pakistani shelling in Rajouri have been brought to Khai Kheri village and buried in the graveyard.

Also Read | RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Railway Recruitment Board Extends Registration Deadline To May 19, Know How To Apply.

Village head Shahzad said the victim's family had been doing painting work in Rajouri for years.

Earlier, J&K officials had said that five people, including a senior administrative officer, were killed and many others were injured in Pakistani shelling in J&K's Rajouri, Poonch and Jammu districts in the early hours of Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)