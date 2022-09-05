Agartala, Sep 5 (PTI) The decomposed body of a 48-year e-rickshaw driver, who had gone missing from Tripura's Khowai district on September 1, was found in a river in neighbouring Bangladesh, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The body of Dwijraj Ghosh, with grievous injury marks, was found floating on the River Khowai which also flows in Bangladesh's Habiganj district, Khowai Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty told PTI.

It appears that miscreants killed Ghosh and threw the body in the river, which then went to the neighbouring country with the flow of the river.

People of Shaistaganj in Habiganj district noticed the body on Sunday night and informed local police who recovered it. A driving licence found in his pocket helped them identify the body, the SP said.

“The BSF was requested to take up the matter with Border Guard Bangladesh so that we get the body,” Chakraborty said.

Ghosh, a resident of Jambura area in Khowai district has gone missing on September 1. His wife lodged a missing diary with the police the next day.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted on the body after it is received, the police officer said.

