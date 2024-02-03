Jammu, Feb 3 (PTI) An alleged bovine smuggler was arrested and lodged in central jail under Public Safety Act (PSA) here on Saturday, police said.

Raj Ali, a resident of Prangla village of Khour, was on the run since January 30 when a warrant of arrest under PSA was issued against him by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, a police officer said.

He said Ali is a notorious bovine smuggler who was named in five FIRs registered at different police stations of Jammu district.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

