Malda (WB), Sep 8 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with brown sugar worth around Rs 25 lakh in West Bengal's Malda district, police said Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team apprehended the two from Madhughat area this morning, they said.

Also Read | Xbox Series X & Xbox Series S Prices Revealed, Likely to Be Launched on November 10, 2020.

"Around 305 gram of brown sugar was recovered from their possession. They are being interrogated," English Bazar police station's inspector-in-charge Madan Mohan Roy said.

The arrested persons are identified as Babar Sekh and Rubel Sekh, both residents of Kaliachak area in the district.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Hold 'Svanidhi Samvaad' on September 9, to Interact With Street Vendors From Madhya Pradesh via Video Conference.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)