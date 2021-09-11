Balasore (Odisha), Sep 11 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested after brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh was recovered from their possession in Odisha's Balasore district, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | Adzooma Unveil NEW Platform and Brand Identity.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnel raided an area in Jaleswar on Thursday night and seized 300 gram of the contraband, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Path Breaking Trends in Real Estate by Shravan Gupta.

Brown sugar worth over Rs 6 crore has been seized by a special task force of the state police and excise department in and around Jaleswar area in the past two months, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)