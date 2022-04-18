New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Leading stock exchange BSE on Monday said its mutual fund distribution platform StAR MF has processed a record 30.11 lakh transactions in a single day on Monday.

It surpassed its previous best single-day record of 29.9 lakh transactions which was registered on April 11, the exchange said in a statement.

"Every transaction counts! And this adds value consistently to the journey of BSE StAR MF. The growth in transaction has only been possible because of the increasing participation of investors, thereby strengthening mutual fund distribution. We look forward to a robust journey together," Snehal Dixit, Business Head-Mutual Funds, BSE StAR MF said.

In March, BSE StAR MF processed a record 1.97 crore transactions against its previous best of 1.87 crore transactions in January.

In the entire FY 21-22, the mutual fund distribution platform processed 18.47 crore transactions as against 9.38 crore achieved in the preceding financial year.

Besides, the platform registered 10.89 lakh new systematic investment plans (SIPs), amounting to Rs 250 crore, last month, the exchange said.

The exchange had launched BSE StAR MF app to help distributors and independent financial advisors to register clients on a real-time basis.

