New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Budget outlines a transformative agenda, addressing the economy's immediate needs while focusing on employment-led development, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary said on Saturday.

The minister for Skill development and Entrepreneurship highlighted interventions related to deep tech funding, AI-driven education, and five Centres of Excellence in skills, saying these underscore India's commitment to a future-ready workforce.

"There has been a commendable focus on Skilling and Education in the Union Budget. From nourishing children & mothers with Saksham Anganwadi & Poshan 2.0 to fostering innovation with 50k Atal Tinkering Labs, boosting digital learning with BharatNet & language resources, and strengthening skill development & IITs this has been a truly transformative budget for our future," Chaudhary stated.

The government will set up five National Centres of Excellence for Skilling with global expertise and partnerships to equip youth with the skills required for the "Make for India, Make for the World" initiative, focusing on curriculum design, trainer training, and a robust skills certification framework.

