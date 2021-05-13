Amaravati, May 13 (PTI) The budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature will be held on May 20 with Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan issuing a notification on Thursday.

According to the notification, the Governor summoned the Legislature for the session to begin at 9 am on that day.

The previous session of the House concluded on December 4 last year and, as per the Constitutional obligation, a new session has to be conducted within six months.

Accordingly, the government decided to hold the budget session this month.

Since this is the first session in the calendar year, it will begin with the customary address by the Governor to the joint sitting of the Legislative Council and the Legislative Assembly.

Given the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state, the session might not be a prolonged one and the government might push through its business as quickly as possible, ruling YSR Congress sources said.

On March 28, the government got an ordinance promulgated for a vote-on-account budget for the first three months of the 2021-22 financial year.

The Legislature will now have to pass the Appropriation Act to replace the Ordinance.

