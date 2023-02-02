New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The best part of the Budget presented by the finance minister was that it did not contain 'surprises', but took a dramatic bet on capex, while continuing the path of fiscal consolidation, NITI Aayog vice chairman Suman Bery said on Thursday.

Describing the Budget for 2023-24 as 'responsible', Bery further said that it has maintained the focus on social sector schemes, especially on those related to women and tribal welfare.

"The prime minister's stress on fiscal caution continued to guide the finance.

"...the finance minister believed that India is best served by sticking to the profile of the fiscal consolidation that was announced under the FRBM Act and there were no surprises," he told PTI in an interview.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her fifth straight budget has raised the capital expenditure by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore for infrastructure development for 2023-24, and announced a lower fiscal deficit target of 5.9 per cent for FY24 while retaining it at 6.4 per cent for the current financial year.

She also reiterated her intention to bring the fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent of GDP by 2025-26.

"This dramatic bet on capex by the Centre and capex support to the states as well... is the very opposite of revadi (freebies) and populism," Bery asserted.

He noted that Nari Shakti and sustainability are two other cross-cutting themes that go across the budget.

While noting that there are definitely headwinds coming to the economy amid fear of global recession, he said, "the budget, I think this is a response to that."

Bery said efforts would be needed to boost domestic demand, in case global economic growth remains subdued and exports do not pick up.

"If international demand is going to be subdued, if access to international finance is going to be more difficult, then it will impact to some extent private investment in India," he said, adding that this is the reason for the Budget's focus on capax.

In the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's last full Budget before general elections, Sitharaman on Wednesday had unveiled tax rebates and saving plans to woo the middle class, women and pensioners, and announced massive spending on housing and infrastructure as she walked the tightrope between staying fiscally prudent and meeting public expectations.

