New Delhi Mar 26 (PTI) About 5,500 athletes from across the country took part in the first edition of the Coal India marathon organised by Central Coalfields Ltd on Sunday.

About 5,500 athletes from across the country participated in the mega event conducted in four categories: a 42-kilometre full marathon, a 21-km half marathon, a 10-km run and a 5-km run.

This was the first officially registered marathon of Jharkhand, in which various bureaucrats, defence personnel and people from all walks of life participated, Coal India said in a statement.

There were separate categories for women and men.

The runners started the marathon from Birsa Munda stadium, Morabadi and after going though Kanke and Pithoria finally returned to the Birsa Munda Stadium.

The total prize money for the event was Rs 29.70 lakh.

The winner of 42-km run got Rs 3 lakh while the half marathon winner in both categories received Rs 2 lakh each. The winner of the 10-km run got Rs 1 lakh.

