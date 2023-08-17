Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI): The second largest public sector lender Bank of Baroda has launched as many as 251 new gold loan shops across the country, taking its dedicated units to service gold loan to 1,238 now.

The new gold loan shoppes are in Andhra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, MP, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, TN, Telangana, UP and Bengal.

Each gold loan shoppe has an officer in charge of the shoppe as well as a minimum of two appraisers, to ensure that uninterrupted assayer services are available on all working days, Ajay K Khurana, an executive director of the bank said in a statement Thursday.

He said the drive follows the aggressive growth in the bank's gold loan book. Bank offers competitive interest rates on gold loans, with enhanced loan limits and zero processing charges for loans up to Rs 3 lakh. **** *Yatharth Hospitals net jumps 73%

Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services, which operates super speciality hospitals in Delhi-NCR, has reported a 73 per cent jump in net income at Rs 19 crore on robust revenue growth that rose 39 per cent to Rs 154.5 crore for the June quarter.

The company reported a 26.8 per cent gross margin, which rose 368 bps, leading to a better bottom line and a net margin of 12.3 per cent, which gained 28 bps during the quarter.

Yatharth operates three super speciality hospitals in Noida, Greater Noida and Noida Extension with 1,400 beds.

