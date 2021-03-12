New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The commerce ministry on Friday said the BRICS Contact Group on Economic and Trade Issues (CGETI) held its first meeting under India's Chairship from March 9 to 11.

India, under its Chairship in 2021, presented the calendar of events for BRICS CGETI which included the priority areas for deliverables, schedule and scope of the MSME roundtable conference workshop on services statistics and the BRICS Trade Fair.

The deliverables are proposed in areas including BRICS cooperation on multilateral trading system, framework for consumer protection in e-commerce; non-tariff measures; sanitary and phyto-sanitary working mechanism; and co-operation framework for protection of genetic resources and traditional knowledge.

"From now on till September, 2021, inter-sessional deliberations will be carried out to reach a consensus amongst the BRICS countries. The BRICS officers tasked with CGETI would continue the work for the 27th official level meeting, scheduled to be held in June 2021," it added.

