New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) IndusInd Bank on Thursday said it has launched a first-of-its-kind multi-branded credit card -- 'IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card' -- for all customers, in partnership with British Airways Executive Club and Qatar Airways Privilege Club.

This credit card aims to offer best-in-class rewards to customers, across travel, wellness and lifestyle segments, IndusInd Bank said in a statement.

The credit card has benefits for frequent travellers, and customers can opt for their preferred airline loyalty programme at the time of the application, it said.

The customers can also select their preferred international destination to maximise the opportunity to collect Avios -- the rewards currency used at British Airways Executive Club and Qatar Airways Privilege Club -- it added.

*SMC Capitals in pact with Translink Corporate Finance to expand global M&A footprint

Investment bank SMC Capitals on Thursday announced a strategic collaboration with Translink Corporate Finance to offer Indian companies a platform for cross-border mergers and acquisition opportunities.

Translink's sector knowledge will give Indian companies deep insight into target countries' business potential and deal dynamics, SMC Capitals said in a statement.

Mergers and acquisition (M&A) group Translink Corporate Finance works in areas of corporate finance and M&A advisory services through more than 35 offices in Europe, North and South America, Asia, Australia, and Africa.

"With this collaboration, we can expand our international capabilities and offer a range of solutions across geographies to our Indian clientele," Shweta Aggarwal, director SMC Capitals, said.

*Axis Bank partners with RBI Innovation Hub to launch Kisan Credit cards

Axis Bank on Thursday announced the launch of two lending products powered by the Public Tech Platform for Frictionless Credit (PTPFC), introduced by the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the RBI.

The RBI had earlier in the week announced the launch of the PTPFC.

Axis Bank will offer Kisan Credit Card (KCC) and unsecured MSME loans to small business customers, powered by the platform.

Both products will be offered in a completely digital manner and require no submission of documents by customers.

As a pilot, Kisan Credit Cards will be offered in Madhya Pradesh and available to customers for up to Rs 1.6 lakh to start with. MSME loans will be available across the country and will offer loans up to Rs 10 lakh to customers.

