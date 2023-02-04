New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Telecom operator Reliance Jio on Saturday announced the launch of its 5G services in Haridwar from Har Ki Pauri.

With this, the company's 5G services have rolled out in 226 cities across the country.

"Starting February 4, 2023, Jio users in Haridwar will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps plus speeds, at no additional cost," Jio said in a statement.

