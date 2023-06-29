New Delhi Jun 29 (PTI) Tech company Metadome.ai has provided virtual reality services to MG Motor India for the automaker's 3D studio in Chennai.

The "immersive 3D & XR" solutions have been provided under a partnership with MG Motor India, Metadome.ai said in a statement.

Also Read | EMRS Recruitment 2023: Over 4000 Vacancies for Posts of Principal, PGT, Accountant, and Others Notified at emrs.tribal.gov.in; Check Online Application Process, Dates, and Other Details.

The MG StudioZ has features, such as a digital running facade, video wall configurators and a mega visualiser with VR/AR zones, it said.

Metadome.ai CEO and co-founder Kanav Singla said, "Our company's AR/VR solutions help eliminate the need for human or car presence in the showroom".

Also Read | Uniform Civil Code: ‘Why Now After 9 Years, Is It Due to 2024’, Kapil Sibal Takes Dig at PM Narendra Modi Over UCC Remarks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)