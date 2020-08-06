Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) With the Reserve Bank of India allowing a loan recast, credit information firm Transunion Cibil on Thursday said it will work with lenders to define the data reporting framework for the same once the restructuring guidelines get announced.

Its Chief Operating Officer Harshala Chandorkar said restructuring of loans is an effective relief for the borrowers in India's credit market. *

Also Read | 'Tharoorosaurus': Shashi Tharoor's Latest Book Is Collection of 'Quirky' Words And Stories Behind Them.

Also Read | National Handloom Day 2020 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Honours Handloom Weavers in India.

*

*

* IDEMIA launches innovation, incubation programme for start-ups

* Augmented identity player IDEMIA on Thursday launched iCube, an innovation and incubation programme to support and assist Indian start-ups that leverage augmented identity.

It will offer its expertise and technology to innovative start-ups and developers in India, an official statement said.

It added that identity has usage in financial services, healthcare, education, food sustainability, smart cities, internet of things, e-governance, e-commerce, travel and mobility, telecom and defence sectors. *

*

*

*

Airtel Payments Bank teams up with Bharti AXA General Insurance

New Delhi: Airtel Payments Bank has tied up with Bharti AXA General Insurance to offer shop insurance for its retailers and merchants, according to a statement.

The policy provides protection against loss due to fire and allied perils, and burglary, among others.

"Airtel Payments Bank today (Thursday) announced that it will offer shop insurance exclusively for its retailers and merchants," the statement said.

It also added that offered in partnership with Bharti AXA General Insurance, the Smart Plan Shop Package policy provides financial protection in case of damage to assets inside the shopdue to fire and allied perils, and burglary, among others, as covered in the product.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)